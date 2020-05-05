States are beginning to reopen. So when should you begin booking travel deals?

As states begin to reopen — including California, albeit more slowly than others — in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many wonder: When can I travel?

Rocklin travel agent Teri Young says don't let the pandemic discourage you from selecting that sweet deal you might find.

"The best deals and the best availability are going to be for the people who take that leap of faith and book their vacation now," said Young, who has owned the travel agency, Dreamcatchers Vacations, since 1996. "Even if it's for November of 2021."

So I know what you're probably thinking. What happens if I book my vacation for this summer or fall and stay-at-home orders are still in effect?

"Deposits have also been 100% refundable until the day the final payment is due. There's no reason to be concerned or put off planning," Young explained.

For those who are anxious to get back on the ocean, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should pump the brakes on that next cruise. Remember, some of the earlier coronavirus outbreaks this year happened aboard cruise ships, where hundreds of people caught the virus.

In a statement, the CDC said, "We are closely monitoring the situation on cruise ships, but at this point in time, we do not have enough information to say when it will be safe for cruise ships to resume sailing. CDC will continue to work with cruise lines to ensure all necessary public health procedures are in place when cruise lines do begin regular sailing."

Over the last several weeks, thousands of flights have been canceled, so it's understandable that some travelers might be a bit reluctant to book flights.

However, most major airlines have announced options for you to rebook at no extra cost. For example, American Airlines is allowing passengers who purchased tickets before May 31 for travel between March 1 and September 30, 2020 to rebook without change fees.

