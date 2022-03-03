Drought conditions increase in California

Northern and Southern California saw slight increases for top level drought conditions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The US Drought Monitor issues updates every Thursday about drought conditions throughout the country.

This week, California saw another increase in area covered by Extreme and Severe drought conditions. The categories for drought all sound similar, but Extreme is the second most serious level of drought and Severe is the third highest tier.

Last week, 7% of the state was in Extreme drought levels. That changed this week to 13% of California in both Northern and Southern California. The Severe area of drought grew from 67% to 87% for California.

This upgrade in drought conditions was expected as a current dry spell continues with more than 50 days in a row of no rain for Sacramento during winter. As of Thursday, the new record stands at 54 days set during this current streak.

Sierra snowpack has also taken a hit and now sits at 63% of normal for this time of year, but light snow is expected over the next two days.

READ MORE WEATHER NEWS FROM ABC10:

Your Weather Photos 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Watch more from ABC10