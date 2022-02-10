Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58 in Florida, including 6 in Tampa Bay region

There are now reportedly 58 deaths in Florida due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida District Medical Examiners confirmed there are now 58 deaths in the state relating to the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release Sunday.

In the Tampa Bay region, there is one death reported in Hillsborough County, two deaths in Manatee County and three deaths in Sarasota County, according to FDLE.

The highest amount of deaths confirmed was in Lee County as 42 people were reported to have lost their life due to the storm, authorities said. Cities that were heavily impacted by the hurricane within the county include Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel Island.

Naples, located in Collier County, was another city that received major structural damage to its buildings and homes. There were a total of three reported deaths in the county, FDLE said.

There were also reportedly five deaths in Volusia County, one in Lake County and one in Hendry County.

MEC confirmed the number of deaths after receiving autopsy reports from the Florida District Medical Examiners, the news release mentioned.

The FDLE said they cannot confirm if the deaths reported in each county were of people who lived in those areas.

Below is the number of deaths reported in each county, according to authorities:

Collier County - 3 deaths confirmed

Hendry County - 1 death confirmed

Hillsborough County - 1 death confirmed

Lake County - 1 death confirmed

Lee County - 42 deaths confirmed

Manatee County - 2 death confirmed

Sarasota County - 3 deaths confirmed

Volusia County - 5 deaths confirmed

FDLE said additional updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

If you know someone that is still trapped in their homes because of the storm, Florida Disaster has a way to help locate them as quickly as possible.

Head to missing.fl.gov/es where you can fill out a form with the last known locations of the person you know that needs assistance.

If you have found someone and that person is safe, Florida Disaster also has a form to report a safe person. Click here to access it.

Florida homeowners and renters in multiple counties across the state can apply for disaster assistance.