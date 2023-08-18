California prepares ahead of Hurricane Hilary

California’s Office of Emergency Services is asking Californians to pay attention to this weather event no matter where they are in the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — California emergency responders are wasting no time in preparing for what Hurricane Hilary may bring this weekend.

California’s Office of Emergency Services is asking Californians to pay attention to this weather event no matter where they are in the state. The hardest hit area is anticipated to be Southern California, but that doesn’t mean the Sacramento region is completely in the clear.

"This is really as challenging a storm as we've seen in the state really in the last 50 years,” said Brian Ferguson, Cal OES spokesperson. “What we're told from our colleagues at the National Hurricane Center, National Weather Service is that this is the first time a storm of this magnitude can make landfall in our state in decades."

He says all hands are on deck to prepare and protect communities across the state as a statewide impact is expected from San Diego to Redding.

"The most significant impact to the United States with this system is gonna be in the desert southwest in portions like Palm Springs, San Diego Area, and then moving northward into the desert of Southern Nevada as well,” said Scott Rowe, Senior Service Hydrologist at the National Weather Service, Sacramento.

But there’s still a possibility for rain and winds to hit Northern California.

Hurricane Hilary is on its way. Here are the top 5 things you can do to stay safer during the storm. pic.twitter.com/EtDYiH89wt — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) August 19, 2023

Outside of the weather event, it could also bring thunderstorms which can bring the possibility of wildfires and flash flooding.

"Listening to any emergency management officials as to what recommendations may be made for their area. For example if you're in a flood watch, know what areas are prone to high waters,” said Rowe.

Emergency crews statewide are ready to respond.

“[We’re] prepositioning firefighters, swift water rescue teams. Cots and blankets for shelters are in position now,” said Ferguson. “We're prepared to keep people as safe as possible when the rain and wind arrives."

The Sacramento International Airport is not currently expecting impacts to flights, and folks traveling are mostly just worried about the well-being of those impacted.

"I was just kind of in awe of all the natural disasters that are going on. Like, in the past week. Just hearing about Hawaii, hearing about Texas and their fires and then on top of that Hurricane Hilary just hitting out of nowhere," said Maya Dormans.

Cal OES officials say now is the time to sign up for alerts from local responders and talk with your family to develop an action and evacuation plan in case of an emergency.

Officials also suggest if you’re told to evacuate, do so immediately to protect yourself and your loved ones.