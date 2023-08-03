Foothill communities prepare for power outages, potential flooding ahead of storms

Placer County's Office of Emergency Services is asking residents to get ready for the rain and potential power outages.

COLFAX, Calif. — The last round of California storms dumped snow over the foothills, but now it’s melting away. Placer County residents are preparing for rain ahead of another weekend of cloudy skies.

Kallie Moore, a Colfax Resident, is getting ready between the storms by stocking up on everything and following officials' guidance on storm preparation.

“Make sure we have gas for the generator, extra food, do all the laundry, do all the dishes in case you do lose power. Just kind of the regular preparation for it - candles, batteries,” she said.

Placer County's Office of Emergency Services is asking residents to get ready for the rain and potential power outages.

"We’re just encouraging people to be prepared to be without power for a little while,” said Dave Atkinson, assistant director of the Office of Emergency Services. “Make sure your phones are charged, you have a full tank of gas, a way to cook, a way to heat your home."

Some business owners in Colfax are planning to stay open longer to help residents have ample time to prepare.

Paul Raj owns the Colfax Market and says he plans to stay open 24/7, selling small propane cans, food or other items people may need.

“People are coming in and they’re just getting prepared for it,” said Raj. "Then there's so much ice and it's kind of melted and people are kind of concerned there will be more flooding."

Staying prepared inside isn’t enough for a storm like this though.

“With any rain event, obviously you want to make sure that your drainages and your own property are clear,” said Atkins. “That your gutters are clean and clear. If you have storm drainage outside your house, help us make sure those leaves and other things are raked up so they don't clog up the storm drains."

State officials also recommend having a basic emergency kit on hand — including a first-aid kit, extra batteries, canned food and bottled water.

If Placer County residents find themselves needing assistance, they can call 211 for non-emergency help or 911 for emergency help.