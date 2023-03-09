Mild warming trend expected this week following cool, wet Labor Day weekend

Beneficial rain fell across the region and temperatures were up to 40 degrees cooler than last year's Labor Day weekend

SACRAMENTO, California — Labor Day weekend may be the unofficial last weekend of summer, but it felt much more like fall across Northern California.

Extremely beneficial rain fell across the region this weekend thanks to an unusually strong system of low pressure that dropped down from the north, also bringing unseasonably cool weather.

Most valley locations saw around a few hundredths to around a tenth of an inch, with the heavier amounts being at locations closer to the foothills. Most foothill locations received around a quarter of an inch to an inch, and the Sierra saw soaking rains of 1-3" with even more expected on Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, the trough will be east, and precipitation chances and cloud cover will decrease as a result. Satellite imagery as of midday Sunday shows clearing as the band of rain and clouds moves over the Sierra.

It is still expected to be much below average in terms of temperature, with a forecast high of 77 in Sacramento.

Speaking of cool temperatures, it has been a very cool weekend for early September standards and especially compared to Labor Day 2022.

Labor Day weekend last year produced the record high temperature for downtown Sacramento of 116 degrees. Saturday saw temperatures in the mid-70s across the valley, which equates to high temperatures around 40 degrees cooler than this time last year.

In fact, the low temperature of 80 degrees on September 7 last year was 5 degrees warmer than the temperature in Sacramento on Saturday.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 92 degrees, and Sacramento should stay below that all week.

A minor warming trend will push temperatures into the mid to upper 80s for Labor Day and highs are expected to hover around that through Wednesday thanks to a weak low-pressure disturbance following behind this weekend’s larger system.

By Thursday, highs around 90 can be expected in the valley along with sunny skies and the typical evening delta breeze. Sierra temperatures will rebound into the 70s under the influence of weak high pressure pushing into the area.

Dry weather is expected for at least the next 10 days.

