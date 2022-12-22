Seattle Fire responds to over 200 calls for slipping, falling during winter storm

Almost all of western Washington was under a Winter Storm Warning that started Thursday and ended on Friday evening.

SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel.

But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day.

Seattle Fire responded to a total of 233 calls for people slipping and falling on ice and vehicle collisions from 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 through 5 p.m. on Dec. 23. For comparison, Seattle Fire has responded to an average of 287 calls per day this year.

"Conditions statewide remain challenging and will likely continue through the weekend," WSDOT tweeted.

Bus service was suspended for Pierce, King and Snohomish counties, and residents are asked to stay and avoid any nonessential travel. US 2 was closed for hours near Gold Bar due to downed trees and icy conditions.

Thousands remain without power and hundreds of flights have been canceled. This all comes as many people struggle to get home or to visit loved ones for the holiday weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning that started Thursday expired Friday evening.

Road closures

Across the area, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) warned of poor road conditions on freeways and surface streets. People are encouraged to stay home if possible and drive with caution if they do have to go out.

US 2 was closed in both directions in Gold Bar due to downed trees, freezing rain and icy conditions, according to WSDOT. The highway reopened around 3 p.m. However, drivers should expect traffic delays due to emergency work over the next 20 hours.

I-90 reopened after an hours-long closure between Interstate 405 and State Route 18, according to Washington State Patrol. Chains are required on the pass and conditions remain very icy on the roadway.

On Thursday night, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office said it responded to multiple crashes along I-5 and State Route 8 after freezing rain began falling in the Olympia area.

"Freezing rain is causing hazardous road conditions all over Thurston County," the sheriff's office tweeted at 10:19 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation also reported multiple crashes on I-5, Interstate 205 and State Route 14 after freezing rain began falling around Clark County.

The National Weather Service first reported freezing rain falling along the I-5 corridor from Olympia south around 8 p.m., as well as along the coast.

In Chehalis, a tweet shared with the National Weather Service showed a thick sheet of ice covering someone's car, which is a potential preview of what's ahead for areas further north.

Public Transit impacts

Bus operations across Pierce, King and Snohomish counties were suspended for much of Friday due to road conditions.

Pierce Transit resumed all bus routes by 4 p.m., with 10, 13, 212 and 425 on snow routes. Route 63 was canceled for due to weather conditions.

King County Metro service said resumed along the Emergency Snow Network by 4 p.m.

Community Transit service in Snohomish resumed at 5 p.m. along the swift blue and green lines.

Fire crews recommended that people stay home unless they have to go out. Rachael Collins, a healthcare worker, had to go out.

"I work at [Seattle] Children's Hospital, and I'm working overnight tonight, so I'm like, 'I got to get there,'" said Collins. "Frostbite is a thing, injuries don't stop, surgeries don't stop, so... got to go."

Like many Seattleites, she doesn't drive; instead, she relies on public transportation.

"I was nervous. I kept checking my phone because it would have been very expensive to have to take like a Lyft or an Uber or something," said Collins.

Collins ultimately waited at least 45 minutes for the 44 bus to pick her up.

Power outages

As of 9 p.m., 5,473 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power as well as another 2,832 Snohomish PUD customers.

All San Juan Islands residents had there power restored by early afternoon following a county-wide power outage, according to Orcas Power and Light Co-op (OPALCO). The whole county lost power around 5 p.m. Thursday.

More localized outages are possible as freezing rain continues. If you believe you are experiencing an outage, check the outage map for your utility provider.

Flight delays

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hundreds of flights have been canceled, including all Alaska Airlines flights until noon on Friday due to weather conditions.

More than 650 flights were canceled and more than 200 were delayed by Friday evening, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.