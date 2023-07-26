California's first X-Golf location swings into El Dorado Hills' Town Center

The El Dorado Hills venue features a full bar with beer, cocktails and appetizers with courses designed for all ages and levels from amateurs to pro athletes.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — El Dorado Hills is raising the 'par' after a new high-tech indoor golfing experience opened its first location in California.

X-Golf America is an entertainment golf simulator concept where players can perfect their swing while enjoying food and a cold brew or wine.

Though the franchise has about 90 locations across the country, the El Dorado Hills location is the first in the Golden State.

X-Golf took over the property at 2085 Vine Street Suite 201, which was previously occupied by a Chili's Grill and Bar.

Like its other locations, the El Dorado Hills venue will feature a full bar with beer, cocktails and appetizers. The courses are also designed for all ages and levels from amateurs to pro athletes.

“Our R & D department has spent over 15 years engineering a sophisticated combination of laser, light, impact and camera sensory technologies to collect raw data at and around the impact zone,” explains the X-Golf website.

The simulators are said to have incredible computing power and custom-built 3D graphics software.

Debbie Manning, CEO of the El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce, told ABC10 the city is excited to bring the entertainment experience to the community.

"We are over the top excited with the opening X Golf," Manning said. "Bringing an entertainment experience into our community is another opportunity for families to spend time together, whether it be someone wanting to learn golf or someone quite experienced who was to sharpen their skills in a comfortable relaxed environment.”

X-Golf opened its doors Tuesday and regular hours of operation have not been announced yet.

