Best Actor Prediction: A Will Smith win could be long overdue

It's been 15 years since Will Smith's last nod for the Best Actor category at the Oscars.

LOS ANGELES — The third time could be the charm for Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards.

The veteran actor has been nominated three times for the Best Acting prize. He earned the nods for his work in "Ali," "The Pursuit of Happiness" and now "King Richard."

History will also be in his favor. The vast majority in this category who win the Golden Globe go on to win the Oscar. His portrayal of Richard Williams, father to tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, earned him prizes at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes.

Benedict Cumberbatch is a critical darling for "The Power of the Dog." He and Smith are the only two nominees in this category from Best Picture and that gives the popular stars a leg up on the other three contenders. Neither he nor Smith have taken home the top prize in their careers.

The other contenders are Andrew Garfield, for portraying American playwright Jonathan Larson in "Tick, Tick... Boom!"; Denzel Washington, a previous Oscar winner, for his performance in "The Tragedy of Macbeth; and Javier Bardem, who portrayed Desi Arnaz, in "Being the Ricardos."

With wins at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, Will Smith is the one to beat.

