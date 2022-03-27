Sacramento couple’s books shared with Oscar nominees in 'Everyone wins' gift bag

The Yates said they hope Hollywood couples with children, like nominees Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, will find value in their books.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hollywood’s biggest night is also a very special one for a Sacramento couple, who were able to share their books with some of the Oscar’s top nominees.

The authors’ books are included in the six-figure “Everyone Wins” gift bag, a twenty-year tradition.

They’re hand-delivered to the homes of the nominees in the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director and the award show hosts before the big night.

Brad and Christy Yates of Antelope say they were delighted to autograph each book to Oscar nominees like Will Smith, Kirsten Dunst and Steven Spielberg.

“Isn’t that awesome? I think it’s the most cool thing, and we’re over the moon excited about it,” Christy said.

The agency behind it, Distinctive Assets, reached out to Brad on LinkedIn to be included in the swag bag, he said.

“I was like, yeah, ‘Pull the other one.’ At first, I thought it was a joke,” Brad said.

However, the agency was drawn to his work with Emotional Freedom Technique tapping.

“It’s a process where we tap away stress to help people feel better, do better and live better,” Brad said.

His book, "The Wizard’s Wish," introduces the ancient technique to children. Brad said he then asked the agency to consider his wife’s book, "Building a Legacy of Love," which offers insights on thriving in the "sandwich generation," those who are stuck between raising children and caring for aging loved ones.



“They say 'Oh, this book looks great. Yes, we want to have that in there,'” Brad said.

“This is also building a legacy of love. We want partners to really support you,” Christy quipped.

The Yates said they hope Hollywood couples with children, like nominees Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons, will find value in their books.

“Really, both works resonate with one another. It’s about family. It’s about children. It’s about how to deal with difficult times, and that’s universal,” Christy said.

