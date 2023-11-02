'Just blown away': Roseville resident gets Super Bowl surprise

Roseville resident Trevor Zerilli was surprised with the tickets Friday morning after heading to Arizona for what he was told was a doctors appointment.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One Roseville 23-year-old is getting the surprise of a lifetime — free tickets to see the 57th annual Super Bowl.

The tickets were provided by DIRECTV in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities.

"Being able to go, it doesn't feel real," said Trevor Zerilli.

"[My] jaw was completely unhinged, I had no idea what to say,” said Zerilli.

Zerilli was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation, also known as AVM, or a tangle of blood vessels in the brain.

He says it all started with a bad headache while he was away for college at Utah Valley University.

After a nearly minute long seizure, he traveled to Arizona for brain surgery. The Ronald McDonald House Charities provided the Zerilli family with a place to stay while he was in the hospital.

"We're very, very thankful, we actually don't have the words to express how much gratitude we have,” said his mother, Tami Zerilli.

Trevor says the charity made a difference because it was there “during the darkest time in my life.”

His surgery was successful and he is now AVM free. While getting a scheduled “check up” he was surprised with not a doctor, but the tickets for the game.

"[I’m] just blown away, oh my goodness. They got me good! I had absolutely no idea,” he said.

Trevor will be taking his mom, dad and little brother Anthony while rooting for the Chiefs.