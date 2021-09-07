Foo Fighters announce stop at Golden 1 Center this December

Dave Grohl and company announce the latest round of tour dates following an appearance at BottleRock in Napa.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Future Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are coming to the Golden 1 Center before the end of the year.

The Foo Fighters announced a brief West Coast run this December, with a stop at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Citi cardmembers and Foo Fighters fan club members will both have access to presale beginning at noon Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The band has released two albums so far this year, 'Medicine at Midnight' and and the LP 'Hail Satin,' which features four covers of Bee Gees songs.

According to the press release announcing the tour stop, all attendees must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test "that is date and time stamped within 48 hours prior to entrance into the venue."

JUST ANNOUNCED: @foofighters are headed to Sacramento December 7! 🎸



Tickets on sale this Friday. pic.twitter.com/Fmj8IcERhI — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) September 7, 2021

READ MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10