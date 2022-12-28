Margot Robbie on 'debaucherous' Hollywood depicted in 'Babylon'

The film, now in theaters, centers on Hollywood's transition from the silent film era in the 1920s. It's currently nominated for 5 Golden Globe Awards.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hollywood has sanitized its version of history in a lot of ways, actress Margot Robbie recently told our Mark S. Allen.

But in her latest movie, "Babylon," we get to see the utter madness and chaos of Hollywood as the industry transitioned out of the silent film era of the 1920s.

The movie has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards, and it's now out in theaters.

"You see the very debaucherous side of the 1920s Hollywood in this film," said Robbie. "There were just tons of drugs, tons of partying, people making films and figuring out how to make films for the first time — it was dangerous."

In "Babylon," Robbie plays an aspiring actress who catches the attention of a Mexican-American film assistant played by Diego Calva.

"I didn't know how wild this was," Calva told our Mark S. Allen about learning Hollywood's deep history. "A lot of people died young at the time."

Robbie says it's a movie sure to tug at the heart strings.