All aboard Folsom's family-friendly holiday lights train | Bartell's Backroads

FOLSOM, Calif. — Each year Terry Gold spreads good times and the holiday spirit through his miniature locomotive at the Folsom Valley Railway. It's a tradition he's kept up for more than 30 years.

Gold has a background in amusement rides. His resumé includes Magic Mountain and Disneyland, but in 1990 he bought the neglected Folsom Valley Railway.

“I spent a lot of time replacing all the railroad ties, I replaced all the wheels on this thing, I restored all the cars,” said Gold.

The 12-gauge track has circled Folsom’s Lions Park since the 70s, but for the last 30 years he's poured all his time and money into upgrades, keeping the railway safe and fun for passengers.

“I’ve wanted to do something like this on my own, so when I found out that the railroad was for sale, I came up here and bought it and [have] been here ever since,” said Gold.

The railway runs year-round, but December is a special time. Terry’s friends at the Folsom Zoo put up a spectacular light display called "Wild Nights, Holiday Lights." You are taken through a winter wonderland on the 10-minute ride.

If a 10-minute ride isn’t long enough for you, ride again. Since Gold started, he’s only raised the fare once and at $3 a person, it's affordable for all ages and pictures are free.

After your ride, walk over to the zoo for more lights. If you are lucky, you may witness "present time." Watch as animals open individually wrapped gifts.

The Folsom Valley Railway's daytime rides run Thursday through Sunday. "Wild Nights, Holiday Lights" only runs during select dates in December. Visit http://folsomvalleyrailway.com/home for schedule info.

