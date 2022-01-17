Does COVID-19 cause hair loss? | Health Beat with Brea Love

Some people have reported hair loss months after their COVID-19 diagnosis. Our ABC10 Health Expert explains why.

ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli explained why hair loss can happen after a viral infection.

When dealing with a viral infection, the body undergoes a lot of stress. Dr. Kohli said that stress could damage hair follicles. However, since hair takes time to grow someone might not notice it right away.

"The good news there is that for most people the prognosis is pretty good. Make sure you keep up on that nutrition though, because after COVID it can affect your sense of taste, your sense of smell. I've seen a lot of patients lose weight, become malnourished, and that can of course affect your hair growth and hair loss as well," Dr. Kohli said.

This is not something specific to COVID-19. It could happen any time the body is under stress. Dr. Kohli said hair loss after a viral illness is short-lived.

After a few months, hair follicles regenerate and the hair grows back.

