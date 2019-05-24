SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We all know how hard it is to start and maintain a business. In fact, the U.S. Small Business Administration says only about 50 percent survive at least five years.

But in Sacramento, which has been recently ranked as the best place in the country to open a small business, some extra help can go a long way.

Small business owners in under-served communities of Sacramento and Stockton will be able to get a little extra boost to grow through the Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) program.

Kaiser Permanente is partnering with the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City organization to give dozens of small business owners access to education, business coaching, mentorship, and, in some cases, access to money.

The program is offered at no cost to businesses that are accepted.

READ MORE FROM CARLOS:

“The goal is to help improve economic health to help improve community health,” said Trish Rodriguez, Senior Vice President and Area Manager for Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento. “By strengthening the business sector, those businesses will create jobs, and help improve the health of the community—because economic, social, and environmental factors in communities greatly affect people’s health."

Through ICCC, Kaiser officials said they plan to help small and medium-sized businesses by partnering with organizations that work with businesses owned by underrepresented groups like people of color, women, LGBTQ, immigrants, veterans and more.

Last year, the program helped 60 businesses. One of the several local entrepreneurs who benefited were Matthew and Jonathan Burgess, known in Sacramento as the Burgess Brothers. They were nominated and were part of the program.

The ICCC helped expand their business, from a restaurant to the now product distribute company for other restaurants and hotels around the country.

READ MORE FROM CARLOS:

"[Other business owners] haven’t met us in person, but it came through the tools coming through ICCC program, that’s why it’s so beneficial to include other businesses in our region,” Matthew told ABC10.

The brothers said they learned many things through the program, but they remember the series of webinars the most, "we actually pulled from that the next day."

The brothers said the program has also inspired them to give back to their community by telling others about it. "We give back by showing other diverse groups how to build business because that’s what its all about so so they have future and look for something beyond the 9 to 5 where they can build a legacy for their families,” Matthew said.

If you know of any businesses who could benefit from the ICCC, you can nominate them here. The deadline is Friday June 7th.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Carlos.

WATCH MORE: Shark Tank | Doughp Cookie Dough owner pitches business on ABC show