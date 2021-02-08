St. Francis High School’s robotics team prepares for international competition

To qualify for the competition, the team had to build a remote-operated underwater vehicle.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — St. Francis High School’s robotics team is heading out of town as students return to the classrooms.

The team, who call themselves the Fembots, are heading to Tennessee for an international robotics competition. To qualify, they had to build a remote-operated underwater vehicle. Enhydra, the name given to the machine built by the team, is powered by water thrusters designed to grab plastic pollution and floating debris from the ocean.

The Fembots will take their droid to the world championships, beginning Aug. 5 at East Tennessee State University.

The students are mentored and coached by area professionals.

“It brings me joy to see them develop technically and organizationally and to make it this far," said Kitara Crain, an Intel computer engineer and coach who will be traveling with the team.

To follow this team on their adventure, they’ve created a VR portal where you can watch the competition live.

