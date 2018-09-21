Need ideas for this weekend? We've got you covered.
Minefaire, a Minecraft Fan Experience at the Sacramento Convention Center
- Saturday, Sept. 22 - Sunday, Sept. 23
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Tickets
25th Annual Folsom Renaissance Faire
Folsom City Lions Park
- Saturday, Sept. 22 - Sunday, Sept. 23
- Tickets
Farm to Fork Uncorked
- 2 - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22
- Tickets
Picnic in the Park
Carmichael Founder’s Day
- 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22
- Tickets
Romeo Santos
Golden One Center
- 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 8pm
- Tickets
