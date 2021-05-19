Why mothers of school-aged children are having trouble finding work

Lack of access to child care, lack of attractive jobs, demands of home, and virtual schooling are some of the reasons why so many mothers are out of work.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — "I was honestly in shock that I hadn’t landed a job yet. Seeing the stories on TV and hearing about what people have dealt with during the pandemic and COVID and I realized I was part of that number, as well," Dr. Brittney Gandy said.

As many as 1.5 million mothers of school-aged children are without a job, that's according to the Wall Street Journal when comparing March 2021 to February 2020.

"It can be disheartening. It can crush your spirit," Dr. Gandy said.

This brings us to the next question why? The Wall Street Journal cites lack of access to child care, attractive jobs, demands at home, and virtual schooling as some of the reasons why so many mothers are out of work.

Additionally, many hard-working mothers are not only out of a job, but are having an even harder time collecting their unemployment benefits. That's actually how ABC10's Dollars and Sense team met Dr. Gandy in the first place.

"I'm really appreciative to ABC10. There are times where people can give up hope, but when you just kind of speak up and say something, you'd be surprised that people are still eager and willing to help out," Dr. Gandy explained.

Not only did Dr. Gandy receive her missing unemployment benefits, but she's now working on a contract basis for South Sacramento Christian Center. And she isn't done there.

"I have to stand and continue to be a role model for my daughter," Dr. Gandy said.

The Wall Street Journal also cited low pay and lack of flexibility as other reasons why many mothers are out of a job right. That's why Dr. Gandy and a local group of professors are opening a fully accredited university.

"It can be for those who are the smartest or those who felt that they never fit into the academic setting. Also giving people the option to graduate in a shorter amount of time with fewer tuition fees as well," Dr.Gandy explained.

As any hard-working parent will tell you, you do what you have to do to put food on the table.

"And if that means creating my own job, then that's what I'll have to do," Dr. Gandy said.

