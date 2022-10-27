'This would be a great career path for me' | Here's how a Sacramento youth aviation program is changing lives | To The Point

The Youth Aviation Program is recruiting students for its next class, starting in January, and is always looking for pilots to donate their time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Keeping history alive and aloft -- and using it to elevate the next generation. That’s the goal of one determined Sacramento-area woman.

She’s showing kids who have the chips stacked against them — that the sky is, quite literally, the limit.

Her name is Joyce Sherman, but those in the project she leads, call her Miss Joyce.

The program is called the "Youth Aviation Program," and ABC10 — with the help of Sherman — had the chance to speak to a couple of students to share their stories after going through the Youth Aviation Program in the George S. Spanky Roberts Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen.

It gives young people – who might not otherwise have the chance — the to learn about the field of aviation.

“We do have flight aviation and we do have drone training, and so we just want to be able to let students know there's something else out there for them," said Sherman.

12-year-old Seth Gaadi of Rancho Cordova And 14-year-old Alejandro Spencer of Folsom graduated this fall from the 6-month program.

“There are actually more careers beyond just being a pilot in aviation…like being an engineer, being able to build the tarmacs," said Seth. “I feel like this would be a great career path for me to take.”

“I also learned about like, what goes on behind the scenes, especially with air traffic control," said Alejandro. "And I really learned a lot from this class that would help me maybe in the future as a career for a pilot.”

Parents or guardians have to be on board, bringing kids to class — and kids need to be committed, but for that, they receive – entirely for free – an education about aviation and what Joyce hopes is a fast track to a rewarding career.

“My husband, Colonel Thomas Sherman, started the program under the George S. Spanky Roberts Chapter as the Youth Aviation Director," said Sherman. "He did it, starting in 2008 because he had a passion for passing on his knowledge. He had many mentors. During his career - he was in the Air Force - he was a navigator with the B-52 model, and he said, ‘when I get out, I want to pass it on to the youth.’”

He was the love of her life for half a century.

“He used to be in a wheelchair, teaching the students at McClellan," said Sherman. "He would ride around with his computer and his clipboard and line them up for the free flights to Folsom and back. He never gave up teaching. You know, as long as he could do it, he did it.”

Colonel Thomas Sherman died in 2020, after catching COVID in his care facility.

“Because he has such a passion - and we worked together when he was alive - that I thought, ‘I can't let this program die," said Sherman.

She wishes her husband could be here to see the sparkle in these boys’ eyes, as they talk about the program he launched.

This Youth Aviation Program has a shot at surviving with passionate pilots like Elijah Patterson, now 17, he got his license at age 16, with help from the pilot who teaches in Joyce’s program.

“Once she said she wants to keep her husband's legacy going, that's, that's what touched me," said Patterson.

He’s so inspired by the program — he plans on becoming a volunteer teacher himself, passing on the knowledge and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.

One of the most highly respected combat units of World War II, the Tuskegee Airmen included the nation’s first Black military pilots, as well as other aviation-related support staff.

Overcoming discrimination and racial segregation, the Tuskegee Airmen proved to the military and the nation that people of color had just as much right and ability to be in the cockpit as their white counterparts.

“Once I found out about Tuskegee Airmen and, you know, going back to that time, it was very hard and that they achieved it, I said, ‘There's no way in the world that I'm going to think I can't do that,’" said Patterson. "And that's what happened. I went and did it, just like them. I know, if they saw that, they'd be proud. And by me knowing that I'm glad. That’s what makes me happy.”

“Let's give some underprivileged underserved youth an opportunity to be to go into the career field of aviation," said Sherman.

If you want to support in another way -- the chapter is holding its big annual luncheon fundraiser on Saturday in Roseville, and tickets are available now.