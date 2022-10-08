What you need to know about the event highlighting Filipino and LGBTQIA+ culture | To The Point

The two-day event is co-organized by Sac Filipinx LGBTQIA+ and Kamayan Coalition and looks to celebrate Filipino American History Month and culture.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking over the Laguna Town Hall in Elk Grove, a two-day event celebrating Filipino American history, culture, and experiences.

ABC10 spoke with Nikki Abeleda, Sac Filipinx LGBTQIA+ co-founder, about the events and what people could expect.

"Essentially, what (people) could expect are like community resources," said Abeleda. "There's going to be conferences, workshops, and panels on important issues that are connected to Philippine LGBTQ communities. Some of the topics that they can expect to learn about is like family acceptance... focus on the Filipino LGBTQ community, like discussing the different issues that come up."

For example, Abeleda said a topic for discussion would be, "the challenges for parents to potentially accept Filipino LGBTQ people or their own children."

What you need to know:

Day 1: Magkaisa (To Unite)

When: Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Laguna Town Hall (3020 Renwick Avenue Elk Grove, CA 95758)

Cost: Free

To register: tinyurl.com/Magkaisa2022

Community, Here are some FAQs for you in case you all had some! Posted by Sacramento Filipinx LGBTQIA on Thursday, October 6, 2022

Abeleda says the first day will be more of a celebration.

"It's more for like the general community and anyone's welcome, and there's going to be a number of different things happening," she said. "We're going to have a robust Filipino night market. We're going to have an Ube festival... with a bunch of different like vendors, food vendors, Filipino small businesses."

According to the flier for the event, there will also be workshops and performances.

Day 2: FIRE: Filipinx LGBTQIA+, Inspire, Resist, & Empower

When: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Laguna Town Hall (3020 Renwick Avenue Elk Grove, CA 95758)

Cost: Free

To register: tinyurl.com/FilipinxLGBTQIA

According to Sac Filipinx LGBTQIA+, this day will also be full of panels, workshops and performances.

"Saturday will focus more on Filipino, Filipinx National LGBTQ event, "said Abeleda. "And the theme around is called "FIRE." That's an acronym for Filipinx LGBTQIA, Inspire, Resist and Empower."

Attending both events and being highlighted by Sac Filipinx LGBTQIA+ is Chef Mary Dee Moralita of O.G. Lola’s.

"Well, I started cooking when I was about 15, and Lola translates to Grandmother in Tagalog," said Moralita. "So both of my Lolas actually taught me how to cook, and when I was 29, kind of like a mid-mid-life crisis... I just needed to do something for my community and for myself."

Before starting her business, which operates as a pop-up, she worked in the medical field.

"I wanted to take a more holistic approach to health so tying all of that (her work with pharmaceuticals and chemotherapy) in with a plant-based diet."

ABC10 asked her why she wanted to be apart of this two-day event and what makes Filipino History Month important to her, here is what she had to say.

"I think it's important to me to preserve our indigenous roots I think the way of life that, you know, our ancestors, the way that they lived is very different from today's world," she said. "I feel like it's a good balance to just continue our traditions."