'He would be happy': Sacramento family's connection to the now playoff bound Kings

The daughter of the late James “Gym” Clark spoke with ABC10 about her family's history with the team and how a partnership formed to support the community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time in 17 years, the Sacramento Kings are heading to the NBA playoffs.

The team defeated the Portland Trailblazers Wednesday night securing their spot in the postseason and homecourt advantage.

For one Sacramento family, the win and recent success of the team hits a bit closer to home because their father, the late James “Gym” Clark, had a part in the team's history here in Sacramento when they needed a place to train and practice in 1986.

“The Sacramento Kings were looking for a basketball gym to work out at and my dad opened up the Cosumnes River College gym for them to use as a practice facility,” said Clark's daughter, Dawn Clark-Lamb. “He started doing basketball camps with the kids using the Sacramento Kings players to come and talk to the kids, give them techniques, educate them about the game of basketball, and then just show them how to be good human beings in the community.”

Dawn says it was through her father and the connection with the team they were able to upgrade the gym at the college, but not after some setbacks.

“He pushed for all kinds of things to just hopefully get funding to finish the gym,” said Dawn. “They did finally get funding to finish the gym, so now the gym is named Clark's court.”

It was named after her father.

Following Wednesday’s game, Dawn said the win brought back so many memories of her father, who died of Leukemia in 2003.

“He was a Laker fan, but he also was a season ticketholder for the Kings,” Dawn said laughing. “He loved his devoted town. He loved the Sacramento community. He loved the South Sac area and just knowing that the Kings are here today, and our future is looking brighter. Every game that we play, I think that he would be happy.”

Following James' passing, the family created the “James Clark Memorial Scholarship" at Cosumnes River College. The scholarship gives $1,000 to an Athletic Program Student for books and tuition. Dawn said students have received about $19,000 so far.

“I can see the future is so bright,” Dawn said about the Kings. “Everybody deserves a chance and why not us?”

Currently, the team is third in the Western Conference. The Kings and the Trailblazers play again Friday night at the Moda Center.