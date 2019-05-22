ELK GROVE, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question from Randy Bartlett...

Is this Why Guy question accurate? Is street sweeping just an expensive myth in Elk Grove?

"This happens more often than the viewer realizes," Kristyn Laurence, public affairs manager for Elk Grove, said.

Okay, this Why Guy was informed by Elk Grove officials that street sweeping is performed routinely, on a monthly basis, to be precise, and residents can get access right on the city's website to view the schedule as to when street sweepers are coming to their neighborhood.

Elk Grove, like many cities do with garbage pickup dates, also allows you to opt-in with text messaging to notify you as to when the street sweeper is rolling into your neighborhood so you can move your car off the street!

So, Randy, did you know all this street sweeping info was readily available via the internet machine?

"I did not, but i still don't understand the purpose, other than carrying on an outdated service to sweep away our tax dollars," Randy said.

The city humbly disagrees, advising that street sweeping removes dirt and debris that keeps pollutants out of storm drains and local waterways, which the EPA says is critical!

Have a question for the Why Guy? Continue the conversation with Walt on Facebook.