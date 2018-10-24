Today's Why Guy viewer question comes from Daniel Reber.
White guy, really? Is it that obvious? Okay, I'll answer this WHY GUY question. The only thing I'm told about Q-tips is not to jam them all the way up your ear to your brain.
But here's your official answer: According to the company, Q-tips is the name, because the "Q" stands for Quality.
Q-tips started in the 1920's when the founder noticed his wife applying wads of cotton to toothpicks. The original name for the cotton stick was "Baby Gays," but switched to Q-tips in 1926.
So that's my quick answer to the question about the quest to solve the Q-tip quandary. Also, bonus info, there's a rapper named Q-Tip who's pretty well known in my vast hip-hop circles, so there's that.
Continue the conversation with Walt on Facebook.