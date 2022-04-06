Wildlife crossing project proposed along I-80 in Placer County

The two crossings for wildlife, which are 12 feet by 12 feet, are proposed to be just east of the Dutch Flat Exit and between Baxter and Drum Forebay.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Two tunnel-like wildlife crossings are planned along Interstate 80 in Placer County to prevent animals from being hit by cars as they cross the road, according to a project proposal by Caltrans.

"These are two concrete box culverts that will be constructed underneath Interstate 80, permitting a safe passageway for wildlife to cross from one side of the interstate to the other without encountering fast-moving vehicles," according to Caltrans Biologist, Jennifer Greslik.

The two crossings for wildlife are proposed to be just east of the Dutch Flat Exit and between Baxter and Drum Forebay, according to the proposal. These crossings are planned to be 12 feet by 12 feet and are used by different wildlife including mountain lions, bears, deer, and coyotes.

The two locations were chosen based on migration data, topographical surveys, wildlife activity studies and cameras in the area, according to Caltrans.

"Numerous collisions resulting from wildlife crossings were also reported along this roadway segment," according to the project proposal.

Drivers usually don't know they're driving over a wildlife crossing since there is no impact on traffic after construction, according to Caltrans.

In District 3, which includes Placer, Nevada, Sacramento, Yuba, Sutter, and other counties, there are 17 wildlife crossings that already exist or are currently in construction.

Fencing helps guide animals to using the crossing.

The wildlife crossing project is part of a larger I-80 Monte Vista Pavement Rehabilitation project that costs about $93.5 million. It's meant to improve the safety of the road between the Monte Vista Overcrossing and the Drum Bay Overcrossing.

Besides the animal crossings, some of the proposed improvements include adding an eastbound truck-climbing lane, improving drainage systems, addressing poor lighting on the road, and upgrading the concrete barrier among others.

Construction is estimated to start in fall 2023 and end in fall 2025.

Watch more on ABC10