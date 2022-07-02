Officials investigate possible drowning at Folsom Lake

The possible drowning was reported Saturday near Dotons Point at Folsom Lake.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are investigating a possible drowning at Folsom Lake, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office says.

According to the South Placer Fire District, fire crews were called out Saturday to Dotons Point at Folsom Lake on reports of a possible drowning.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said their dive team was also called out to Folsom Lake just after noon Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the South Placer Fire District said that the incident at Folsom Lake was terminated around 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

Neither the Placer County Sheriff's Office nor the South Placer Fire District has released additional details on the possible drowning.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.