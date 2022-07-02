Officials investigate possible drowning at Folsom Lake

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are investigating a possible drowning at Folsom Lake, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office says.
According to the South Placer Fire District, fire crews were called out Saturday to Dotons Point at Folsom Lake on reports of a possible drowning.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office said their dive team was also called out to Folsom Lake just after noon Saturday.
In a Facebook post, the South Placer Fire District said that the incident at Folsom Lake was terminated around 3:50 p.m. Saturday.
Neither the Placer County Sheriff's Office nor the South Placer Fire District has released additional details on the possible drowning.
This is a developing story, check back here for updates.
