x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Folsom Orangevale

Officials investigate possible drowning at Folsom Lake

The possible drowning was reported Saturday near Dotons Point at Folsom Lake.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are investigating a possible drowning at Folsom Lake, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office says. 

According to the South Placer Fire District, fire crews were called out Saturday to Dotons Point at Folsom Lake on reports of a possible drowning.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said their dive team was also called out to Folsom Lake just after noon Saturday. 

In a Facebook post, the South Placer Fire District said that the incident at Folsom Lake was terminated around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. 

Neither the Placer County Sheriff's Office nor the South Placer Fire District has released additional details on the possible drowning.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates. 

Watch More from ABC10: 'Operation Dry Water' | California police looking out for boaters under the influence

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement