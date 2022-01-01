Bacon and Butter closed temporarily due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Sacramento County

Bacon and Butter plans to reopen on Jan. 5 at 8 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bacon and Butter, the popular brunch restaurant in Sacramento, announced on Instagram Saturday they will be closed for several days due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases within the county.

"The recent rise of the variant along with the increased opportunities for group gatherings, unmakes parties and holiday travel have led us to make this decision," the post reads. "We prioritize the health and safety of our staff and guests above all else, but that doesn't diminish the sting of disappointing our Sunday guests."

According to Sacramento County, there were 1,419 additional reported COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths within the county since the last update.

California residents can visit the state's My Turn website to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated and receive booster shots.

The restaurant plans to reopen on Jan. 5 at 8 a.m.