Burger Patch opening new Land Park location with a central kitchen

The location is set to add at least 40 new jobs and will be just down the street from the Sacramento Zoo and Funderland.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another brick-and-mortar Burger Patch is coming to the Sacramento area.

The new location in Land Park will feature a central kitchen and a large viewing window where guests can watch as Burger Patch recipes are made in the prep kitchen.

It is the fourth brick-and-mortar location for the plant-based burger restaurant, which recently celebrated its second anniversary of the opening of its first store in Sacramento.

"We’ve been really focused on expanding our reach to meet the demand for Burger Patch in our own backyard," owner Phil Horn said in a press release. "Our Midtown restaurant is bursting at the seams, so planting ourselves in another Sacramento neighborhood like Land Park, in addition to our East Sac location near Sac State opening on May 15 should open up more nearby options for our eager customers."

The new site will put a vegetarian option close to the Sacramento Zoo and Funderland. It is also set to add at least 40 new jobs, according to Horn, with entry level positions starting at $17+/hour.

Burger Patch's third location in East Sacramento will arrive this week on Saturday, May 15, but the Land Park location has yet to announce a grand opening day.

The central kitchen is "a game changer," according to Horn. It will allow the popular restaurant to expand even further into the Sacramento region and even the Bay Area, as a central location for daily prep will help streamline operations.

According to the press release, Horn was looking for something particular when considering this newest site. It needed to have a "unique quality."

"Proximity to a walkable neighborhood, notable landmarks, high energy, good outdoor space – something cool," Horn said. "It’s important as we continue to introduce plant-based options to have a space that’s not an afterthought. It has to be modern, welcoming, interesting, familiar and easily accessible."

