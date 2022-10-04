Café owner brings a taste of Ukraine to Folsom

Located at 1750 Prairie City Rd. in Folsom Nina Getman opened her café to bring her Ukranian heritage to the U.S.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — Syrniki, eclairs, crossaints and honey cakes are just a few dishes you can order at Folsom’s Chant’el Café.

Located at 1750 Prairie City Rd., the owner, Nina Getman, opened the bakery to bring her Ukranian heritage to the states. Chant'el Café opened on May 26, 2021.

ABC10 spoke with Nina Getman about her journey from Ukraine to the U.S. She came to the U.S. in 2002 with a dream.

“It was a dream to open something different. I wanted to give people an option,” Getman said.

The café has several options of popular Ukrainian dishes and desserts. Visitors say it is nice to enjoy a taste of Europe in Folsom. They say it is a great atmosphere along with amazing service.

After recently visiting her home country, Nina says everything is horrible in Ukraine right now.

“I feel really bad, my parents are there,” she said. “My mom is in the city they were bombing. The land is shaking because they are launching huge rockets and bombing every day.”

Although Nina no longer lives in her home country of Ukraine, she found a way to support citizens during the war.

“As you all know by this point, the war in Ukraine is still going on and very harsh on citizens and soldiers living and fighting there right now,” a Facebook post by Chant’el Café stated. “With winter slowly creeping up, people of Ukraine will need our help even more! Colder weathers will mean harsher living conditions. And because a lot of the war, a lot of people can’t afford to restock on essential items to keep them warm.”

The post also mentioned the needs of Ukrainian soldiers such as tents, blankets, socks and other small items. Spring of Life Church in Sacramento will also be collecting these resources to send out to Ukraine.

Chant’el Café recently donated $700 to the Ukraine military for new tires for their war machines.

Nina Getman told ABC10 she wants to thank everyone for their love and support.

“Without good people, we couldn’t do this. Each and every dollar is sent to those in need in Ukraine. Whatever we receive here in the café, we give straight to family and friends in my country,” she said.

You can drop off all donations at Chant’el Café. Here is a full list of items needed.

Watch more from ABC10: Sacramento based Ukrainian American organization working to send body armor vests to Ukraine