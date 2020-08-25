Lucky Charms to sell marshmallow charms in limited-time pouches

Attention cereal lovers, your childhood dreams are coming true

MINNEAPOLIS — This is not a drill!

Attention cereal lovers, your childhood dreams are coming true.

General Mills, which makes Lucky Charms, announced it’ll sell Lucky Charms Magical Marshmallows only in limited-edition pouches.

The marshmallow-only boxes have previously been offered through popular promotions in the past. This is the first time the marshmallows are available to buy nationwide at select retailers.

All eight of the marshmallow charms can be found at select retailers in six-ounce pouches for a limited time, while supplies last, according to Business Wire. The pouches have a suggested retail price of $3.99 each.

According to the Business Wire, the ‘Just Magical Marshmallow’ will become more widely available in September.

“Lucky Charms is the only magical marshmallow cereal and I’m so excited to see that families across the country helped bring the magic back,” said Mindy Murray, senior brand experience manager for Lucky Charms. “To thank our fans for helping us restore this magic, we’re celebrating the launch of the Just Magical Marshmallows with a spectacle that embodies the magic of Lucky Charms.”

People on social media appear to be excited about the new item.

"Screaming: MY CHILDHOOD DREAM CAME TRUE!!!!" southerncupcake wrote on Lucky Charms' Instagram post.

"Omg NEED!!!" beyondfrosting wrote on the post.