'Please help me' | Caltrans worker saves woman from a car stuck in Feather River

Caltrans recognized one of its workers for his heroic action on what seemed to be an average day in March.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — For highway maintenance workers up along State Route 70, many days in the winter months could include hours-upon-hours of plowing snow to help keep roadways safe for drivers.

Caltrans District 2 shared on Facebook that one of its workers, Travis Sutton, did more than his usual work of helping drivers get to their destination.

Sutton helped a woman by pulling her from her car, which was partially submerged in the Feather River while plowing snow off State Route 70 on March 10.

While plowing the road, Sutton noticed car tracks leading off the roadway towards the Feather River. According to Caltrans, when he slowed down to drive past the area, Sutton couldn't see a vehicle, so he turned around and got out of the truck.

Sutton spotted a vehicle partially submerged in the Feather River and called Caltrans Dispatch to relay information about the car in the river. Then he saw a young woman's head pop out and said, "please help me."

After ensuring more help was on the way, Sutton assessed the situation and realized he couldn't just walk down to the car because of the slipperiness of the rocks. So instead, he laid on his stomach and grabbed the woman's hands to pull her up.

Sutton got the woman onto the roadway and into his plow truck to keep her warm until the ambulance arrived and transported her to a hospital.

Caltrans said Sutton's attention to detail and willingness to help likely saved this woman's life, and the department is proud to have crew members like Sutton.

