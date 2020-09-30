Growing produce in Stockton's food deserts | Everyday Heroes

How one man is bringing nutrition to the needy in Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Everyday Heroes are all around us and they’re making a difference in your communities. John Bartell wants to highlight those Everyday Heroes. Today, John introduces us to Don Aguillard. He’s helping to grow and distribute food to the needy in Stockton.

In 2010, Don Aguillard started Central Valley Neighborhood Harvest, a non-profit that serves the people in Stockton’s Food deserts.

“A food desert is a spot that doesn’t have accessible food,” Aguillard explained.

Grocery stores with healthy food are not evenly distributed in all communities in Stockton. Aguillard and his volunteers work to bridge that gap by growing or harvesting produce in food deserts.

When Aguillard first started Central Valley Neighborhood Harvest he was picking fruit for the community.

“I found out there was a lot of trees with fruit and that fruit was wasted on the ground, so we went out and gleaned the trees," said Aguillard. "Which we still do."

Along with picking unwanted fruit Central Valley Neighborhood Harvest started several community gardens like the one at Taft Elementary.

Aguillard teaches community members how to grow produce and excess food is delivered to foodbanks or directly to homeless camps.

“We also have homeless volunteers who lost their family," said Aguillard. "So we help them find housing and help with various applications."

Central Valley Neighborhood Harvest also works with parolees, mentors college-bound youth and helps recovering drug users get clean.

“This is a wraparound service,” said Aguillard. "Basically, how do you use a garden to fully serve the community."

You can sign up for services or volunteer with Central Valley Neighborhood Harvest by visiting their website.