A big, grand ol' flag in Vacaville | Everyday Heroes

Carl Freeman created a 200 x 104 foot American flag on his property to thank first responders in the area.

This week we want to introduce you to Carl Freeman, of Vacaville, who painted a giant American flag in his field to honor first responders.

This week we want to introduce you to Carl Freeman, of Vacaville, who painted a giant American flag in his field to honor first responders.

“This is a 200 x 104 foot American flag, stripes are eight-feet wide stars are seven-feet tall,” Freeman said.

The flag is visible along Gibson Canyon Road in Vacaville. Freeman said he is getting lots of support from cars passing driving through the area and see his flag.

“The honking is non stop,” Freeman said.

The LNU Complex fires burned just two miles from Freeman's house. Many of the fire crews who helped protect his and his neighbors' homes saw the flag. Between the pandemic and wildfires, Freeman said the essential workers are heroes who deserve recognition.

“This is just an inspiration I had to say thank you to fire crews, military, and first responders," Freeman said. “The police and fire departments both said they needed this. I told them this is just a little pat on the back."

