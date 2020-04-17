SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 12 years of pediatric burn care and physical therapy, 14-year-old Luis Flores put on a "Thank You" concert for his doctors, nurses, and supporters at Shriners Hospital for Children.

Originally from Sinaloa, Mexico, Luis Flores has passion for signing and performing his favorite songs. His mother, Maria Flores said it was his way of giving back to the people who have cared for him since he was two years old.

"Shriners has given us so much over the last 12 years," Maria explained. "It's provided Luis with the care to live as normal a life as possible."

While getting medical care, Luis Flores learned to sing and play the accordion through the Shriners music therapy program. According to the hospital's website, "music therapy is meant to improve patients' experiences, including helping them relax after surgery, distracting them from any pain or discomfort, and helping them calm down and sleep."

"After all the surgeries and burn care, the staff has helped me in gaining my confidence through all this," Luis Flores said.

Shriners burn doctor and chief of burns, David Greenhalgh watched Luis grow up. He's been caring for him for the past 12 years, going all the way back to when he initially transferred to Shriners and was suffering from second and third degree burns.

"It was good to hear him sing like that. It’s a special thing," Dr. Greenhalgh said. "It takes a lot of children a lot of time to get the nerve up to do something like that, especially when they have scars."

Luis Flores plans to keep pursuing music and hopes to become a professional singer and musician when he gets older.

"I want to sing with a band, have fans and be on television," Luis said.

