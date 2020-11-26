Masked-up Sacramento shoppers make last-minute dash to grocery stores for Thanksgiving

Armed with shopping carts, masks and hand sanitizer, shoppers made a last minute rush to grocery stores for Thanksgiving supplies, bracing for the worst.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving may look very different this year but that's not stopping people from doing some last-minute shopping the day before the holiday.

"We were expecting it to be really crowded but it's actually been really normal, which is surprising," Jessica Crouter, a shopper said.

Jessica Lucio will be cooking for just her small family of three this year and she says, she was pleasantly surprised to find everything she needed.

"I even told my husband I'm going to attempt to attack Trader Joe's today, but there was only like a two-minute wait and it was easy breezy," Lucio said. "This is my only stop hopefully, we'll see what happens when we start baking and cooking."

Here’s a look at the lines over at Trader Joe’s in East Sac as folks are going their last minute shopping the day before Thanksgiving! Anyone else doing some last minute holiday shopping today? @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/yaPQ4KW75B — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) November 25, 2020

Over at Taylor's Market, just ranked one of the top 100 butcher shops in the country by Food & Wine Magazine, things were a bit of a different story.

"First time in history that we've run out of turkeys!" David Hunter, General Manager of Taylor's Market said.

With a line wrapped around the market for most of the day, Hunter says the surge in coronavirus cases has caused a higher demand for more traditional Thanksgiving supplies.

"Yesterday when I got my milk order, I was shorted heavy whipping cream, buttermilk, things that people are using to cook because there's so much more demand in the supply chain right now," Hunter said. "People still want that home-cooked meal, they don't want to lose that."

Hunter is also seeing higher demand from shoppers like Matt Young, who was looking for a pre-cooked turkey dinner.

"It's real busy but they've got a great system here, we called in a couple days prior and so they had it ready to pick up so five or ten minutes and again just to not have to prep all of the food and take that stress off is kind of nice this year," said Young.

Hunter says if you are planning on doing some last-minute shopping ahead of Thanksgiving, be prepared to wait in lines, make sure to wear your mask, keep a safe six-foot distance away from other shoppers and you may also want to be prepared to go to more than one store to find everything you need.

