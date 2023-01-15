Thousands gather in Sacramento to honor life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"We want to make sure that the community never forgets the life, legacy and dream of Dr. King."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A celebration for the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. brought thousands of people into Sacramento Sunday. Representatives from more than 30 churches came together under one roof to honor the life of Dr. King.

"We want to make sure that the community never forgets the life, legacy and dream of Dr. King," said Pastor Samuel Gordon, director of the MLK Celebration Planning Committee.

Organizers said around 2,000 people filled the pews. One of them, attendee Jason Hill Jr., is a college student from the Bay Area who came with his family to join in on the celebration of the prominent civil rights leader.

"These people, they fought for us; they gave a lot to us. They put their time, their effort, blood sweat and tears for the opportunity for us to have some rights and privileges that we exercise today, so it's important for us to remember that," said Hill.

The celebration was held at Capital Christian Center Sunday night and included several speakers and a choir of more than 100 voices with singers from all different cultural backgrounds.

"Let's be all in this year. Let 2023 be that year that we say we are better together in spite of our circumstances," said Gordon.

Gordon said this is the 28th year of the celebration. He hopes that people leave with the reminder that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"It's a reminder that prayer changes things and that prayer gives us hope. This is a reminder that no matter where you are watching, there is hope and that we're coming through this," said Gordon.

