CALIFORNIA, USA — Easter traditions and meals might look a little different this year, but, if you have to leave the house for something essential, here's what grocery stores you can head to at the last minute.

While some grocers have announced closures for the holiday, others will be keeping their doors open to make sure people get what they need. Odds are, if you live anywhere near Stockton, Modesto, or Sacramento, you probably have one of these stores nearby.

While some may be open, be aware that their hours might look a little different by Sunday.

Easter Sunday holiday hours

Walmart: Walmart spokesperson Casey Staley confirmed the megastore will be holding regular hours on Easter Sunday. To find the exact time for your local Walmart, click HERE.

FoodMaxx: FoodMaxx will be holding normal operating hours for the holiday, going from 6 a.m to 12 a.m.

Save Mart: All Save Mart grocery stores will be open on Easter Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Safeway: Safeway stores will be open on Easter, however, times will vary depending on location. To verify your local Safeway's hours, click HERE.

Smart & Final: Smart & Final will be open on Easter with hours ranging from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Raley's: Raley's will be open on Easter, but be aware that the grocery store will be hedging back their operating hours. Store will close at 3 p.m. on April 12.

99 Ranch Market: The specialty Asian supermarket will be open on Easter between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Whole Foods: Whole Foods in Sacramento and Folsom will be open on Easter. In Sacramento and Folsom, the stores will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed on Easter Sunday

