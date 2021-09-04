PEUC recipients who exhausted benefits able to certify starting Saturday

California's Employment Development Department is providing an update on when PEUC recipients who exhausted their benefits can certify.

Beginning April 10 and continuing through April 17, PEUC recipients who exhausted all their benefits will be able to certify again.

Recipients will be notified by email and text message, or mail, when the new claim is processed. Keep in mind that this process can take up to three weeks. Those already verified through ID.me will be streamlined through the process.

Current PUA claims

PUA claim recipients do not need to apply for a new claim when they reach the end of their benefits.





New PUA claims

Individuals may become eligible for a higher weekly benefit amount based on income information on their application by April 10. If so, the payments will automatically be applied retroactively to their account.





Existing and Exhausted PUA claims

All existing PUA claim recipients are able to certify and receive payments if eligible. This program began almost two weeks ahead of schedule on March 28.

Regular or FED-ED claims

Californians on regular state Unemployment Insurance (UI) or Federal-State Extended Duration (FED-ED) will continue to receive the extra $300 federal payment without interruption.





Existing and Exhausted PEUC claims

Individuals that exhausted all PEUC extension benefits can begin to certify for benefits between April 10 and April 17.





Regular state UI claim, a PEUC extension, or FED-ED

Individuals must reapply for federal benefits if they are still unemployed and reached the end of their benefit year.

