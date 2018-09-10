Anti-Semitic flyers were found on the UC Davis campus Monday, according to Chancellor Gary S. May.

"Our Principles of Community expresses our dedication to mutual respect, understanding, compassion and caring for everyone, regardless of their religious affiliation, culture, ethnicity or gender," May wrote in a letter to the community on the UC Davis website addressing the flyers. "I ask each of you to uphold those values."

The flyers have been removed and the school is working to identify the person, or people, responsible for posting them.

May included resources students may use in case they need support dealing with this situation. Those resources include the Student Health and Counseling Services and Harassment and Discrimination and Prevention Program (HDAPP).

The Chancellor ended the letter by saying that UC Davis is a "diverse community comprised of individuals having many perspectives and identities."

Click here to read the full letter.

