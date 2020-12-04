SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two brothers helped create a website to let people know what essentials are available in stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Violette said the idea of Quarantin.io came out of a conversation with a friend regarding toilet paper shortages. After speaking with his brother, Trevor who lives in Sacramento, they decided to create a website to let people know of essentials in their area.

Some of those essentials listed on the website include milk, eggs, bread, flour, toilet paper, paper towels as well as disinfectant spray, wipes, and hand sanitizer.

Chris is a web developer and designed the app to be available nationwide. However, the results are dependent on users.

Users have to help update the website based on what they’ve seen on their shopping trips.

The brothers hope the website can reduce people’s risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) from having to browse from store to store.

“What I hope comes out of this app is that it helps as many people as possible,” Chris said. “At the end of the day, what I would like to see is an end that means I’m able to happily shut the app down. It’s not needed anymore and we’ve come out the other side of this successfully. I don’t know when that day might be, but I hope it’s soon.”

Chris said there are several thousand users across the country and stores are constantly added and updated on the website.

