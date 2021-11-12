How you can help those affected by tornadoes that swept through the St. Louis region

The areas mostly affected were Edwardsville, Illinois and Defiance, Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Two deadly tornadoes ripped through parts of the St. Louis area Friday night, leaving lots of devastation behind.

There are reports of multiple deaths, numerous injuries, and severe structural damage from the stormy night. Edwardsville, Illinois and Defiance, Missouri are the areas most affected.

In Edwardsville, two people are confirmed dead after an Amazon facility partially collapsed. A wall that was about the length of a football field gave in, as did the roof above it.

The National Weather Service of St. Louis announced Saturday afternoon it had found damage from a tornado that rated at least EF-3 at the facility. NWS noted the survey is ongoing, so the rating could increase.

Radar also confirmed a tornado in St. Charles County, along Highway F and Route 94. The National Weather Service of St. Louis later announced that it had found damage of at least EF-3 in that area. That could later change too, though.

An 84-year-old woman, who was asleep, died as the tornado passed through. Powerful winds damaged homes and knocked down trees and power lines. At least three people had to be pulled from a collapsed structure, according to Kyle Gaines, spokesperson for the St. Charles County Ambulance District.

How to help

GoFundMe launched a page that lists verified fundraisers supporting victims of the tornadoes across Missouri, Illinois Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas, Mississippi.

The St. Charles County police department says relief agencies, such as Americorps, Salvation Army, and Red Cross are going to help coordinate volunteer and donation efforts in Defiance. St. Charles County Police Chief Chris Hunt says the department will be posting updates on how you can help and donate on their Facebook page.

As first responders are still working in the area, people are asked to stay away from Highway F right now. Officials said onlookers were hampering efforts Saturday morning.

Local leaders have been releasing statements regarding the widespread tornado damage. Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL-15) states, "During this time, please consider how you can pray, give blood, volunteer & support the tornado victims, their families, and communities in Illinois and across the Midwest."

“Our hearts go out to the individuals and communities impacted across Missouri and Arkansas,” said Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer for the Red Cross, in a Saturday statement. “We have been working to determine specific needs and will continue to work closely with local officials today.”

To give to the Red Cross, visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation or donate online at www.redcross.org.

To volunteer, visit redcross.org/volunteer.

The St. Louis Blues announced their proceeds from the 50/50 raffle at their Saturday night game will benefit tornado relief efforts for the American Red Cross St. Louis chapter. Fans can purchase 10 tickets for $10, 50 tickets for $20, or 150 tickets for $40.

The hockey team says tickets can be purchased at the game or online, but you must be at least 18 years old and in Missouri or Illinois at the time of purchase to play.