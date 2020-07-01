YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The Yuba-Sutter Transit is introducing an express bus service that would offer free rides beginning Jan. 13, connecting Yuba College's Sutter County Center Campus to the rest of the transit system.

The bus system runs between Sutter Center and the Walton Terminal in Yuba City. Shuttle passengers would be able to transfer to and from any of the Yuba-Sutter Transit's routes, according to the news release.

Yuba-Sutter Transit created the new bus service with Yuba College students in mind, which also includes high school students who are co-enrolled. The shuttle service is also available to the general public.

Yuba-Sutter Transit said in the press release that the buses fit 16 passengers. The bus service will run every 30 minutes in both directions from Monday to Thursday. The buses would run from 7:35 a.m. to 6:05 p.m.

The bus service ends at 4:05 p.m. for the summer semester.

There is no charge to ride the shuttle, but fares will still apply to any of the other routes or schedules, Yuba-Sutter Transit said.

The new bus service is funded through the 2021 fall semester by a grant from the State Low carbon and Transit Operation Program.

