'I think this thing can be really fantastic' | The past, present and hopeful future of the California Indian Heritage Center

Introduced in the early 1990s, the California Indian Heritage Center is slowly making progress to become a reality in West Sacramento.

According to the California Indian Heritage Center Foundation, the CIHC will replace the existing State Indian Museum. The CIHC will, when completed, be able to offer a space for:

This being the difference he said the heritage Center will have compared to one operated by the state of California.

This is something echoed by Larry Myers, chairperson of the California Indian Heritage Center Foundation [CIHC]. He said he's also envisioned a place where, "cultural resources and spiritual paintings, the baskets, the crafts" are interpreted and displayed by California Indians.

According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation , the purpose for the center is to honor, "the diversity and history of California Indian people by preserving cultural and tribal traditions, nurturing contemporary expressions, and facilitating research and education, for California, the nation, and the world."

Through the years, the California Indian Heritage Center has seen its delays, hurdles and progress, COVID-19 was the latest roadblock to the center's fruition.

The California Indian Heritage Center has been in development in West Sacramento for close to three decades.

"We're trying to decide which is going to be the best partner, architectural firm to move the project forward that has sensitivity to California Indians … and has previous experience, not only working with Indians but doing a Heritage Center," Myers said. "(A cultural Center) that will be vibrant, something that will be able to hopefully capture the spirit of California Indians."

Once plans for the project are finalized, it can explore the option of funding it through lease revenue bonds, according to the California Indian Heritage Center Foundation website. In August 2021 , it was announced that the California Indian Heritage Center Task Force and California State Parks started the interview process of reviewing the qualifications of potential architectural firms.

"I guess the good thing for Gov. Newsom is that even though he needed the money, he devised another way for which we could build the facility," Myers said.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the community, state, nation and world. This led to current California Gov. Gavin Newsom to shift $95M in project funding to lease revenue bonds to help manage the Coronavirus pandemic in California.

Fast forward to June 2019 — after years of negotiations and back and forth about the land deal for the site — the city of West Sacramento completed the transfer of its 51-acre parcel to California State Parks that set up the current foundation for the CIHC.

Then in the early 2000s — specifically 2002 — Senate Bill 2063 was passed and established the California Indian Cultural Center and Museum Task Force. Following the establishment of the task force, things began to happen to make the CIHC a reality.

Here is a brief timeline of major events in the progression of the CIHC:

"It actually starts off with the first contribution, or first artifacts ever contributed to the state of California, and then the building of the state in the museum," said Myers.

The concept for the CIHC dates back to the early 1990s. But from a document sent by Myers dated March 8, 2016 , the history of the CIHC actually started in 1927.

A look ahead : What the future could hold

"It's not gonna be museum, it's gonna be like a Heritage Center," Myers said. "(It) will have materials from the past, but it will also — what we want to do is — we also want to say (is) showcase today's art, today's (Native) artists."

According to California Parks and Recreation, the 51-acre site will — once done — will showcase cultural preservation, be a place for "learning and exchange, land stewardship based on Native American values, and a place to engage all visitors in celebrating the living cultures of California tribe communities."

Myers hopes the center will eventually be integrated into the UC system and state education system.

"As well as the Indian museums that are being built now by gaming tribes," Myers said. "And try to link it all together and be able to not only share materials, but also the shared documents so that when one wants to do research, you don't have to go from here to UCLA to get it, you can just go here to the Heritage Center."

But Myers also highlighted the point that if this fails now, it may never be done again with Native American involvement.

"If it doesn't happen, I think Indians will just give up on the state ever stepping forward and doing anything," Myers said. "And even if it does, (the state) throws up the money and start building it, would Indians then become involved in managing it?"

He also went on to talk about how the current California Indian Museum became one of the centerpieces for the Native American community in the area.

"It provided an important place for the Sacramento Indian community to come together to focus on ideas," Myers said. "And we need to transport that feeling and that, that, that place to this new location."

Chairman Anthony Roberts of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation also spoke with ABC10 about the project and what it could mean for Native people in the state.

"The Indigenous peoples of California finally have a say, and we get to tell the true history and story of our peoples," Roberts said. "And what better place to have it right here in the capital of California, right here in (West) Sacramento."

He added that he hopes CICH is visited not just by locals, but people — Native and non-Native — from around the state, country and even world.

"I think it's important that we get to tell our story the right way," Roberts said. "And there are other museums, we have other cultural centers around the state and around the nation. But I think it's important to be able to have a voice (on) what's being shared as far as culturally and historically."

According to Myers, the expected date for when the CIHC will open is sometime in 2028.

"It's not just a museum," Myers said. "It will be much more than that. It'll be history (in the) present, as well as the future. I just think that you know, this thing, it can be really fantastic. It can be something that all Indian people in California get really proud of, and the people of California can be really proud of it."

