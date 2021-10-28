Here are some Dia De Los Muertos events happening this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Celebrated in the U.S. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, Dia de los Muertos — or Day of the Dead — calls for the creation of altars to deceased loved ones, decorated with photos, meaningful objects and their favorite foods said to attract their souls. Petals of bright yellow-orange marigold flowers are used to guide them from the cemetery, according to tradition.
Below is a short list of events happening around the greater Sacramento region to celebrate Dia de los Muertos.
ARTgrove: Dia de Los Muertos
- When: 1 p.m., Oct. 30 to 5 p.m., Oct. 31
- Where: Old Town Plaza, 9615 Railroad Street, Elk Grove
- About: ARTgrove "Dia de Los Muertos" an art appreciation event to celebrate (Day of the Dead), Music, Food, Vendors, Performances, Mural Art and more.
Día de Los Muertos Festival at Marketplace 99
- When: 1 - 4 p.m., Oct. 31
- Where: Marketplace 99
- About: Presented by Marketplace 99, a free event with games, activities, music and more.
Día de Los Muertos Street Fiesta
- When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 30
- Where: 111 S. Sutter Street Stockton
- About: Presented by Mexican Heritage Center & Gallery, join the festivities downtown as 4 blocks of Sutter street/Market street are shut down for this event with various activities.
Día de Los Muertos at St. Mary's Cemetery
- When: 12 - 5 p.m., Nov. 2
- Where: St. Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center
- About: The community is invited to gather and celebrate Dia de los Muertos as we honor our ancestors and loved ones who've passed on.
Día de los Muertos National Day Of Action
- When: 6 - 8 p.m., Nov. 2
- Where: Capitol Mall
- About: Presented by Marketplace 99, join in making a community altar honoring the many immigrants that have died in detention centers and at the hands of ICE, CBP, and police.
Día de Los Muertos event
- When: 2 - 8 p.m., Oct. 30
- Where: 2425 Northgate Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95833
- About: Presented by Councilmember Jeff Harris and Gardenland Northgate Neighborhood Association, a Dia De Los Muertos Community Celebration will take place to honor the passing of loved ones. There will be music and activities for the whole family.
