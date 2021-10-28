x
Race and Culture

Here are some Dia De Los Muertos events happening this weekend

Dia de los Muertos — or Day of the Dead — will be celebrated across Sacramento in the coming days. Here are some events taking place to take note of near you.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Celebrated in the U.S. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, Dia de los Muertos — or Day of the Dead — calls for the creation of altars to deceased loved ones, decorated with photos, meaningful objects and their favorite foods said to attract their souls. Petals of bright yellow-orange marigold flowers are used to guide them from the cemetery, according to tradition.

Below is a short list of events happening around the greater Sacramento region to celebrate Dia de los Muertos.

ARTgrove: Dia de Los Muertos

  • When: 1 p.m., Oct. 30 to 5 p.m., Oct. 31
  • Where: Old Town Plaza, 9615 Railroad Street, Elk Grove
  • About: ARTgrove "Dia de Los Muertos" an art appreciation event to celebrate (Day of the Dead), Music, Food, Vendors, Performances, Mural Art and more.
  • More information, click HERE.

Día de Los Muertos Festival at Marketplace 99 

  • When: 1 - 4 p.m., Oct. 31
  • Where: Marketplace 99 
  • About: Presented by Marketplace 99, a free event with games, activities, music and more.
  • More information, click HERE.

Día de Los Muertos Street Fiesta

  • When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 30 
  • Where: 111 S. Sutter Street Stockton
  • About: Presented by Mexican Heritage Center & Gallery, join the festivities downtown as 4 blocks of Sutter street/Market street are shut down for this event with various activities.
  • More information, click HERE.

Día de Los Muertos at St. Mary's Cemetery 

  • When: 12 - 5 p.m., Nov. 2
  • Where: St. Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center 
  • About: The community is invited to gather and celebrate Dia de los Muertos as we honor our ancestors and loved ones who've passed on.  
  • More information, click HERE.

Día de los Muertos National Day Of Action

  • When: 6 - 8 p.m., Nov. 2
  • Where: Capitol Mall
  • About: Presented by Marketplace 99, join in making a community altar honoring the many immigrants that have died in detention centers and at the hands of ICE, CBP, and police.  
  • More information, click HERE.

Día de Los Muertos event

  • When: 2 - 8 p.m., Oct. 30
  • Where: 2425 Northgate Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95833 
  • About: Presented by Councilmember Jeff Harris and Gardenland Northgate Neighborhood Association, a Dia De Los Muertos Community Celebration will take place to honor the passing of loved ones. There will be music and activities for the whole family.
  • More information, click HERE.

Watch: Día de los Muertos | ABC10 Originals

