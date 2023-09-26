'I'm very grateful': Gov. Newsom signs legislation protecting LGBTQ+ communities

"These measures will help protect vulnerable youth, promote acceptance and create more supportive environments in our schools and communities," said Newsom.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom signed nine bills Saturday to enhance California's protections for people in LGBTQ+ communities. They specifically include measures to better support the youth.

"California is proud to have some of the most robust laws in the nation when it comes to protecting and supporting our LGBTQ+ community, and we're committed to the ongoing work to create safer, more inclusive spaces for all Californians," Newsom said. "These measures will help protect vulnerable youth, promote acceptance, and create more supportive environments in our schools and communities."

Newsom signed Assembly Bill 5 by Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Hollywood). It's also called the Safe and Supportive Schools Act. Zbur says it's all about providing public school teachers and staff with the training and support needed to better serve LGBTQ+ students. The training will cover, at a minimum:

Creating safe and supportive learning environments for LGBTQ+ students and those with intersecting identities.

Identifying LGBTQ+ students at risk of harassment or lack of support at home.

Obligations under school policies relating to bullying, harassment, complaint procedures, suicide prevention, use of school facilities and procedures to protect privacy.

The importance of identifying local community-based organizations as well as physical and mental health providers that support LGBTQ+ youth.

The formation of peer support clubs.

"I'm very grateful to Gov. Newsom for his support of AB 5," Zbur said. "It requires teachers and other school staff, serving grades 7 through 12 , to participate in at least one hour of training per year."

Newsom also signed Senate Bill 857 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz). It requires the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, on or before July 1, 2024, to establish an advisory task force to identify the needs of LGBTQ+ students statewide and make recommendations to help in implementing supportive policies and initiatives to address LGBTQ+ pupil education and well-being.

The task force must report its findings and recommendations to the Legislature, the Superintendent and the Governor on or before Jan. 1, 2026.

"We're just being challenged across the state of California where it's tough for LGBTQ kids," Laird said. "It's really nice that we got a number of things on the books to protect them and help them feel safe. My hope is that we take positive steps, we have positive conversations, we include people across the spectrum in these conversations and we grow from them."

GET MORE RACE & CULTURE FROM ABC10:

►Explore the Race & Culture home page

►Watch Race & Culture videos on YouTube

►Subscribe to the Race and Culture newsletter

Before Newsom signed LGBTQ+ legislation over the weekend, he vetoed Assembly Bill 957 Friday. Assemblywoman Lori Wilson (D–Suisun City) introduced the bill. She says AB 957 would've required judges to consider whether a parent affirms their child's gender identity when making custody and visitation decisions.

"When AB 957 was vetoed, I was extremely disappointed," Wilson said. "I respect the Governor, along with his position being a co-equal branch with the Legislature, but I feel like the veto was a mistake. The Governor and I disagree on the best way to protect TGI kids. My intent with this bill was to give them a voice, particularly in the family court system where a non-affirming parent could have detrimental impact on the mental health and well-being of a child."

After vetoing AB 957, Newsom sent a message to members of the California State Assembly.

He, in part, states, "I urge caution when the Executive and Legislative branches of state government attempt to dictate - in prescriptive terms that single out one characteristic - legal standards for the Judicial branch to apply. Other-minded elected officials, in California and other states, could very well use this strategy to diminish the civil rights of vulnerable communities. Moreover, a court, under existing law, is required to consider a child's health, safety, and welfare when determining the best interests of a child in these proceedings, including the parent's affirmation of the child's gender identity."

The Sacramento LGBT Community Center is one of many supporters for AB 957. The Center works to create a region where LGBTQ+ people thrive. That includes supporting the health and wellness of the most marginalized, advocating for equality and justice, and working to build a culturally rich LGBTQ+ community.

With the rise of anti-LGBT laws across the U.S., the Sacramento LGBT Community Center says California still leads the way for protecting all.

"Assembly Bill 957 is something that we've been doing advocacy for every step of the way," Alexis Sanchez with the Sacramento LGBT Community Center said. "It's really unfortunate that the Governor vetoed it. California has always gone above and beyond and sits on the vanguard of protections for marginalized communities."

We want to hear from you!