'Book bans' banned in California schools

CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom approved a bill banning "book bans" at California schools.

It comes not long after the Temecula Valley Unified School District rejected supplemental material due to it having references to gay rights activist Harvey Milk. In July, the governor also announced a $1.5 million fine for that district, with officials noting students were using a textbook published in 2006.

“From Temecula to Tallahassee, fringe ideologues across the country are attempting to whitewash history and ban books from schools. With this new law, we’re cementing California’s role as the true freedom state: a place where families — not political fanatics — have the freedom to decide what’s right for them,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

AB 1078 also bans censorship of instructional materials and allows the Superintendent of Public Instruction to buy textbooks for students, recoup costs and assess a financial penalty for districts that choose not to provide "standards-aligned instructional materials" for students.

“AB 1078 sends a strong signal to the people of California — but also to every American — that in the Golden State — we don’t ban books — we cherish them,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. “This law will serve as a model for the nation that California recognizes and understands the moment we are in – and while some want to roll back the clock on progress, we are doubling down on forward motion. Rather than limiting access to education and flat out banning books like other states, we are embracing and expanding opportunities for knowledge and education, because that’s the California way.”

Under AB 1078, school boards cannot ban library books for providing inclusive and diverse perspective in compliance with state law.

