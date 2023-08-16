'This is more than just a gym' | Queers and Allies Fitness provides safe space for LGBTQIA+ people in Sacramento

Queers and Allies Fitness is not just about being physically fit. The gym works with members on mental health, too, like depression, anxiety and other concerns.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At most gyms, there's a personal trainer, weights and basic workout machines. At Queers and Allies Fitness in Sacramento, members get that and more. Hayden Glenn opened the gym earlier this year.

"This is a thing that needs to exist," Glenn said. "The key thing is just helping people feel more and more comfortable in their bodies."

Queers and Allies Fitness provides a safe and inclusive space for people in LGBTQIA+ communities. Glenn is a transmasculine person. He was assigned female at birth, and began his transition in 2013. Around that time, he says he experienced hate while working as a personal trainer at another gym.

"Queers and Allies Fitness was originally conceptualized in the beginning of my transition," Glenn said. "I was outed and had a lot of discrimination and was no longer safe and had to leave. I was debating if I should or should not quit my job to make more space for queer clients. My grandma was like, quit your job and do it."

Queers and Allies Fitness is not just about being physically fit. The gym works with members on mental health too, like tackling depression, anxiety and other health concerns.

GET MORE RACE & CULTURE FROM ABC10:

►Explore the Race & Culture home page

►Watch Race & Culture videos on YouTube

►Subscribe to the Race and Culture newsletter

"This is more than just a gym," Hayden said. "We are building friendships and relationships that are hopefully going to last a lifetime."

Joey Kleemann, who identifies as a lesbian, is a member at the gym. She says the gym provides a sense of belonging.

"I've met the most fun people here," Kleemann said. "It's so important to be able to go to a gym when you're not feeling great about your body, however it looks. Or, if you're transitioning and feel like, 'OK, here I am. I'm just going to work out. Nobody's going to bug me. Nobody's going to stare at me. Nobody's going to give me a hard time. It's just safe.'"

Stephanie Grace Haskins, who's a transgender woman, agrees. She says she exercises at the gym every day.

"You don't have to be queer, but you do have to be an ally when you come here," Haskins said. "My life has been way improved since I've been here. This is a great place. We need so many more queer, small businesses, like this in Sacramento, in California and in the country."

Hayden says the goal is to open more locations in the future. He goes on to explain that the main purpose is to provide safe spaces for all, where people can transform mentally and physically to reach their health and wellness goals.

"You can come exactly how you are," Glenn said. "We don't care what you look like, how you present. We want you to be authentic, and just know that, whatever that looks like, is what we're supporting."

We want to hear from you!

The Race and Culture team's mission is to serve our diverse communities through authentic representation, community engagement and equitable reporting.