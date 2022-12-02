1 student stabbed, another hurt near Chavez High School in Stockton, police say

The teenagers were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One student was stabbed and another hurt near a high school in Stockton, officials said.

Rosie Calderon, Stockton Police Department spokesperson, said the incident was initially reported as a double stabbing but later updated ABC10 saying one person was stabbed and the other was hurt in a fight. It's not clear what led up to the stabbing.

Melinda Meza, spokesperson for the Stockton Unified School District, said two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were hurt off campus near Cesar Chavez High School at Unity Park around 5 p.m. She said the two teens attended Cesar Chavez High School. It's not clear which teenager was stabbed.

The Stockton Police Department told ABC10 that the two teens were left with non-life-threatening wounds, police said. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The district described the wounds as being superficial.

Meza and Calderon said no suspect information is available at this time. Meza added that one witness has come forward with information so far.

The school district's Department of Public Safety has responded to the scene for the investigation.

