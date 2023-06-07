23 arrested on charges ranging from lewd acts to child porn

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly two dozen people were arrested after a two-week operation, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
The operation ran from June 18 to July 1 and involved 29 agencies from across the region.
The 23 people arrested are facing various charges including lewd acts with a child, and manufacturing and possessing child porn.
Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper also used the press conference as an opportunity to call on legislators to do more.
“On our end, we need more, stronger laws from our legislature to make sure these guys are held accountable because right now in California our laws are very weak when it comes to this. These children have their lives ruined, and we’ve got to do more as a state and government to make sure these folks don’t have a chance to be repeat offenders … where some of these folks are, they need to be locked up, period,” said Cooper.
He says they need more money and funding to continue fighting crimes against children.
