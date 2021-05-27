3 injured after shooting, crash in Arden-Arcade

Investigators say someone shot at the car just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Fulton Avenue and Sierra Boulevard in Arden-Arcade.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Deputies are investigating after a vehicle was shot at and crashed in the Arden-Arcade area. One person inside the vehicle suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and two others were injured in the crash, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Fulton Avenue and Sierra Boulevard.

According to Sgt. Kionna Rowe, deputies were initially called out to reports that a car had crashed into a tree. Updates to the call eventually revealed that the car crashed after it was shot at.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found three people injured. It is unclear if the person who sustained a gunshot wound was the driver or a passenger.

According to Rowe, all three victims were taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, but at some point, the condition of the person who was shot worsened. None of the victims have been identified.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what led up to the shooting. So far, no information regarding a suspect or suspects has been released.

Read more from ABC10

California plans to hand out millions of dollars in prizes to residents who have gotten or plan to get their COVID-19 vaccination starting Thursday, May 27.